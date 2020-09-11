DGCA sends notice to IndiGo over safety violations on flight carrying Kangana

New Delhi: Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sent a notice to IndiGo stating that several safety-related protocols and social-distancing measures were violated in one of its flights that flew actor Kangana Ranaut on 9 September, a senior official with the agency said.

The IndiGo flight 6E 264, plying between Chandigarh and Mumbai, saw several television channels' crew following the actress, seeking comments after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished "illegal" constructions at her office in the financial capital.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has responded back to the DGCA, the company said in a statement.

"We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety," the airline said.

"IndiGo also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report," it added.

