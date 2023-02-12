DGCA set to expand into six more cities
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to expand its reach in six more cities by the end of the year, officials familiar with the matter said
NEW DELHI : Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to expand its reach in six more cities by the end of the year, officials familiar with the matter said. Currently, DGCA monitors aviation-related activities from 14 cities across the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×