Home / Politics / Policy /  DGCA set to expand into six more cities

DGCA set to expand into six more cities

1 min read . 11:10 PM IST Neha L.M. Tripathi
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to expand its reach in six more cities by the end of the year, officials familiar with the matter said

NEW DELHI :Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to expand its reach in six more cities by the end of the year, officials familiar with the matter said. Currently, DGCA monitors aviation-related activities from 14 cities across the country.

“With an aim to monitor aviation activities, by December, the DGCA will be functional at six more places: Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Agartala, Amritsar, Nagpur, Dehradun," a government official said.

Currently, DGCA has its offices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kanpur, Patiala, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Bhopal, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

“Moreover, the Hyderabad sub-regional office is also planned to be upgraded to a regional office," the official added.

Officials also said that they were working to enhance scrutiny on the airlines’ staff.

According to recent government data, 478 technical snags were reported between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022, with the maximum snags reported by Air India (184), followed by IndiGo (98), SpiceJet (77), Go FIRST (50), Vistara (40), and AirAsia India (14 such).

