DGCA sets strict guidelines for VIP flights, prioritises crew autonomy and safety

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has issued new guidelines for cases when aircrafts and operators will be flying VIPs and VVIPs, including governors and chief ministers, emphasising that the crew should not be subjected to undue pressure when it comes to the operations of a flight since this can have an impact on safety.

These guidelines, while are applicable in cases where non-scheduled aircraft as well as helicopters are carrying VVIPs comes in the wake of the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The regulator has said that flights operations will be carried out as per the Aircraft Rules and instructions/order/circular that are issued periodically, and that crew of a flight should not be subjected to undue pressure for going ahead with a flight that might endanger the safety of said operations.

"Any last-minute changes to the planned flight due to VIP requirements should be coordinated through the organisation's management only, and not directly with the crew," the guidelines said.

The DGCA, while issuing the guidelines, noted that its analysis of previous incidents of aircraft operating to/from strips or makeshift helipads when VVIPs fly during elections has showed a number of cases where instructions were violated, thereby jeopardising safety.

"It is essential that adequate measures are taken by all concerned to ensure the highest standards of safety for the operation of such flights," the order stated.

The regulator has also specified that any last-minute changes to the planned flight schedules of the VIPs has to be coordinated to the organisation's management, and not with the crew.

It has also instructed that "Twin-engine aircraft with minimum two crew and good operational capability, reliability and with easy maintainability characteristics should be used."

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The pilots engaged in such operations and using Fixed wing aircraft have to have at least 3,000 hours of flying experience and 50 hours of night-flying experience.

Those flying helicopters need to have 2,000 hours of flight experience and 10 hours of night-flying experience at least.

DGC flags election flying challenges The DGCA has issued a caution regarding flying during elections, when leaders have to deboard at various areas. "Election flying is a highly demanding exercise in terms of skill levels, professionalism and tact," the regulator said while listing challenges in this regard. It said that this can include long flying hours, a number of take offs and landings, helipads that are prepared in a hurry, frequent itinerary alterations, and stressed security arrangements.

It also said that "Operator/flight crew shall ensure that no unauthorized cash, arms, ammunitions, narcotics or illegal items are carried on board the aircraft/ helicopter as laid down in the guidelines issued by the Election Commission / MHA/ BCAS."