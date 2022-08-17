OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  DGCA slaps 5 Kedarnath helicopter operators with 5-lakh fine, suspends officials
Listen to this article

Five helicopter operators who were transporting pilgrims to the Kedarnath shrine were each fined 5 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for anomalies in their flying records, according to officials. According to them, the DGCA also suspended officials from two other operators for three months on account of breaking safety rules.

Also Read: DGCA cracks down on airlines after increased engineering-related occurrences

Days after a chopper carrying pilgrims to the high-altitude shrine made a rough landing on May 30, the discrepancies and infractions were discovered during an audit that was undertaken in June.

“The director general of DGCA formed a team for spot check of the choppers involved in shuttle operations in Kedarnath," according to a representative of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

Also Read: Five graphs tell SpiceJet’s turbulence story

“On June 7 and 8, the team conducted a spot check in which serious violations came to light, prompting it to hold a detailed audit of all operators undertaking the shuttle operations," the official added.

Arun Kumar, director general of the DGCA, reported that during the audit that took place between June 13 and June 16, it was discovered that five operators were not keeping accurate flying records in their technical log books. Two more people were discovered to have broken the joint standard operating procedure's rules. DGCA opted not to release the operators' names.

Also Read: DGCA found no safety violation during spot checks on 48 SpiceJet aircraft

The safety and security of the country's civil aviation space is "paramount" and all occurrences, including minor issues, are reported, according to Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Against the backdrop of various incidents involving SpiceJet and other carriers in recent times, the civil aviation minister also said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set a target of carrying out 3,709 checks this year as part of its annual surveillance plan.

Also Read: DGCA issues guidelines to prevent bird hits at airports amid rising cases

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the target was around 2,775 checks.

Responding to a query about safety during a recent interview with PTI, Scindia said the civil aviation sector is the one where the occurrence reporting rate is 100 percent.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Uttarakhand: More than 250 roads blocked due to landslides

Uttarakhand: Rain blocks over 250 roads; Badrinath, Kedarnath highways shut

1 min read . 30 Jul 2022
Snow-covered Kedarnath temple complex after fresh snowfall (PTI)

Cyber fraud: Noida woman duped of 1 lakh while booking hotel in Kedarnath

3 min read . 27 Jul 2022
Kedarnath Yatra 2022 suspended due to heavy rains (Rameshwar Gaur)

Kedarnath Yatra 2022 suspended due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand. Details here

1 min read . 09 Jul 2022

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout