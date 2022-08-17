DGCA slaps 5 Kedarnath helicopter operators with 5-lakh fine, suspends officials2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 07:53 AM IST
The DGCA suspended officials for three months on account of breaking safety rules.
Five helicopter operators who were transporting pilgrims to the Kedarnath shrine were each fined 5 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for anomalies in their flying records, according to officials. According to them, the DGCA also suspended officials from two other operators for three months on account of breaking safety rules.