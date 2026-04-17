DGCA starts probe into Spicejet-Akasa collision at IGI airport; ATC staff, SpiceJet pilot de-rostered

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched an investigation after an Akasa Air aircraft and a SpiceJet plane came into contact at Delhi airport on Thursday afternoon. Both the aircrafts have suffered damages after the incident and have been grounded at the airport.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said an air traffic controller and the SpiceJet pilots have been de-rostered pending investigation.

What DGCA said about the accident? Noting the incident, DGCA release said, “During taxiing, the right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft came into contact with the left horizontal stabilizer of the Akasa aircraft. Both aircraft sustained damage and have been grounded for inspection and rectification.”

As per initial information, the Akasa Air aircraft had been pushed back from bay No. 104 and was positioned for engine start. The SpiceJet aircraft, holding near bay No. 108, was cleared by ATC to taxi to bay No. 106 after the pilot confirmed separation from the Akasa aircraft. During the manoeuvre, the SpiceJet aircraft executed a turn without wing walker clearance, resulting in the contact.

“The DGCA initiated an investigation, including examination of ground handling aspects. Pending inquiry, the pilots of the SpiceJet aircraft and the concerned Air Traffic Control officer have been taken off duty,” the release noted

What Akasa Air said? Preliminary findings suggest that the Akasa Air aircraft was stationary when it was struck by another airline’s plane, the carrier said in a statement, adding that the aircraft involved was a Boeing 737 MAX 8.

The airline said all passengers and crew were safely disembarked. "In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities have been informed, and the matter is under investigation," it added.

What Spicejet said? In a statement, SpiceJet said its Boeing 737-700 aircraft was involved in a ground occurrence while taxiing at the Delhi airport, resulting in damage to its right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of another aircraft belonging to a different airline.

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The SpiceJet aircraft has been grounded at Delhi, it added.