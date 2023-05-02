After official's death, DGCA begins Kedarnath helicopter operator's special audit1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:48 AM IST
The special audit came after Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) official was killed after being hit by a chopper's tail rotor blade after the inspection of the helipad.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started a special audit of a helicopter operator Kestrel Aviation in Kedarnath. This came days after Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) official was killed after being hit by a chopper's tail rotor blade after the inspection of the helipad.
