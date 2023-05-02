Home / News / India /  After official's death, DGCA begins Kedarnath helicopter operator's special audit
Back

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started a special audit of a helicopter operator Kestrel Aviation in Kedarnath. This came days after Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) official was killed after being hit by a chopper's tail rotor blade after the inspection of the helipad.

The regulator has already ordered the services of the operator to be grounded after the official's death on April 23. A senior DGCA official confirmed that the operator has been grounded since the incident and a special audit has started on Monday, ANI reported. 

The deceased official, identified as Amit Saini, 35, was the finance controller of UCADA. He was present at Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) helipad for audit and inspection work. 

"When he was about to board the helicopter he was struck by the tail rotor blade and died on the spot," an official had earlier said, adding that they are conducting another audit of the operator to ensure safe operation. 

After the incident, all other operators were asked to ensure high-level safety guidelines during operations.

 

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout