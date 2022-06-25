DGCA suspends flying operations at 2 training schools due to safety concerns

DGCA suspends flying operations at 2 training schools due to safety concerns1 min read . 08:02 PM IST
- DGCA further informed that in one of the training schools, it has been stopped till the runway is deemed fit for flying operations
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday informed that they have stopped flying operations at two Flying Training schools located in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for three weeks.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday informed that they have stopped flying operations at two Flying Training schools located in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for three weeks.
The DGCA attributed their decision to serious safety concerns in these trainign schools.
The DGCA attributed their decision to serious safety concerns in these trainign schools.
DGCA further informed that in one of the training schools, it has been stopped till the runway is deemed fit for flying operations. DGCA had conducted inspection drive on these training schools during which it was found that the runway had loose gravel and an uneven surface and was unsafe for flying.
DGCA further informed that in one of the training schools, it has been stopped till the runway is deemed fit for flying operations. DGCA had conducted inspection drive on these training schools during which it was found that the runway had loose gravel and an uneven surface and was unsafe for flying.
The DGCA cited another instance wherein, it was observed that three Aircraft of a Flying school had a dysfunctional fuel gauge indicator and yet they were being operated.
The DGCA cited another instance wherein, it was observed that three Aircraft of a Flying school had a dysfunctional fuel gauge indicator and yet they were being operated.
the past few months some accidents happen in these flying training schools following which the DGCA has taken stricter measures.
the past few months some accidents happen in these flying training schools following which the DGCA has taken stricter measures.
Earlier this months, a young man from Maharashtra sustained injuries after a training aircraft belonging to the Government Aviation Training Institute (GATI) crash-landed at Birasal airstrip, 130 km from Bhubaneswar.
Earlier this months, a young man from Maharashtra sustained injuries after a training aircraft belonging to the Government Aviation Training Institute (GATI) crash-landed at Birasal airstrip, 130 km from Bhubaneswar.
Earlier this year, twin accidents happened which shook the Indian aviation ecosystem.
Earlier this year, twin accidents happened which shook the Indian aviation ecosystem.
In the first accident, a trainee reportedly "forgot" to lower the landing gear and ended up doing a belly landing in Jamshedpur. The second accident happened when a Cessna crash-landed at Sultanpur in UP.
In the first accident, a trainee reportedly "forgot" to lower the landing gear and ended up doing a belly landing in Jamshedpur. The second accident happened when a Cessna crash-landed at Sultanpur in UP.
"A Cessna 152 aircraft VT-PTC of Falcon Aviation Academy, Rewa, was involved in a runway excursion at Sultanpur Airstrip UP during landing while on 300 nm solo ross country flight. Due to excursion, the left landing gear strut is damaged. There is no injury to the trainee pilot," said a senior official.
"A Cessna 152 aircraft VT-PTC of Falcon Aviation Academy, Rewa, was involved in a runway excursion at Sultanpur Airstrip UP during landing while on 300 nm solo ross country flight. Due to excursion, the left landing gear strut is damaged. There is no injury to the trainee pilot," said a senior official.
"One Piper Seneca PA34 Multi engine of Alchemist aviation, Jamshedpur belly landed on Jamshedpur runway. The pilot forgot to lower the landing gear," the official added.
"One Piper Seneca PA34 Multi engine of Alchemist aviation, Jamshedpur belly landed on Jamshedpur runway. The pilot forgot to lower the landing gear," the official added.