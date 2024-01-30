IndiGo removes pilots from flying duty after they take off Delhi-Baku flight without ATC clearance; DGCA probe on
The incident occurred on IndiGo's Delhi-Baku flight 6E 1803 on January 29.
The IndiGo airline on Tuesday removed pilots of the Delhi-Baku flight from flying duty after it was discovered that they took off the flight without necessary clearance from the air traffic controller (ATC). The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation into the matter.