The IndiGo airline on Tuesday removed pilots of the Delhi-Baku flight from flying duty after it was discovered that they took off the flight without necessary clearance from the air traffic controller (ATC). The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation into the matter.

“With reference to reports around IndiGo flight 6E 1803 operating between Delhi and Baku on Jan 28, 2024, the incident is currently under investigation, and, appropriate action will be taken as necessary," the aviation regulator said in a release.

The safety breach comes at a time when the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) and DGCA are showing zero tolerance towards such incidents. Recently, the aviation regulator fined Mumbai Airport ₹90 lakh and IndiGo Airline ₹1.2 crore after the video of the passengers went viral on social media where they can be seen eating openly near the airstrip.

The Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia took serious note of the matter and convened a midnight meeting with ministry officials.

"Both IndiGo and Mumbai International Airport were not proactive in anticipating the situation and in making the appropriate facilitation arrangements for passengers at the airport," an official aware of the development said.

‘Bomb under my seat’: IndiGo passenger

A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight was delayed at Mumbai airport after a passenger claimed that there was a bomb under his seat. The incident created panic inside the aircraft after which all the passengers were deboarded. The incident came on 26 January, when the security agencies remained on high-alert for Republic Day celebrations

The security personnel conducted a thorough investigation of the aircraft and found no bomb inside.

Mumbai Police also rushed to the spot and arrested the 27-year-old passenger under sections 506(2) and 505(1)(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "No suspicious object was found during the investigation," Mumbai police said.

