DGCA suspends its director over bribery allegations
DGCA suspends its director over bribery allegations

The Directorate General of Civial Aviation on Wednesday suspended its director Captain Anil Gill over corruption charges

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday suspended its director over corruption allegations.Premium
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday suspended its director over corruption allegations.

The Directorate Genral of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended its director Captain Anil Gill over corruption allegations on Wednesday. The action came after DGCA and the ministry of aviation received anonymous emails levelling allegations against Anil Gill.

Captain Gill misused his position to receive three aircraft as a bribe from flying schools. In return, he gave the planes on lease to different schools on a lease rental of Rs.90 lakh each, reported Hindustan Times referring to the letter.

“There is zero tolerance for malpractices. Any such issue will always be dealt with the strictest measures by the law," the ministry said in a statement issued on the matter.

Gill is transferred from director FT to director Aerosports following the email accusing him of taking aircraft as bribes and other related issues, according to the order issued by the Ministry of Aviation.

The suspension of the DGCA director Captain Anil Gill came days after the aviation regulator moved the ministry to transfer the corruption inquiry against Gill to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Corruption charges placed against DGCA director Gill

The email alleged Gill of receiving three aircraft as a bribe from flying schools. According to the email, Gill forcefully made a company named Skynex Aeroflight Solutions (an approved FTO by DGCA) send him to the Czech Republic for training on Piper PA-28 Aircraft, which was not required for his role, reported HT.

The email also accused Gill of extracting commission in Forex during his visits to execute dealership relations between his benami company named Sabres Corporate Solutions and the aircraft manufacturer (Bristell Aircraft), reported HT citing officials. While the deal was supposed to be a direct supply of Aircraft to FTO (Skynex). The issues highlighted by the second email may lead to the actions under the violation of Foreign Exchange Regulation Act/ Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, officials told HT.

Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 09:48 PM IST
