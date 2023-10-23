DGCA suspends operations of Redbird Flight Training Academy

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the operations of pilot training academy Redbird Flight Training Academy at all bases after finding deficiencies at the company. Aircraft from the academy were involved in two crash-landings over the past week, the regulator noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first incident took place on 19 October and involved a Tecnam P2008JC single-engine aircraft VT-RBC. According to the information available, the aircraft took off from Runway 11 at Baramati with a single occupant – a certified flight instructor – on board.

During the initial climb to around 100 feet, the pilot experienced an engine-related snag and a loss of power and decided to discontinue the sortie. He crash-landed just outside the fence towards the north end of the field. This sortie was undertaken to assess a snag, abnormal noise and brake issue observed in the previous sortie. However, he did not notify or record the snag for appropriate action by the aircraft maintenance engineer, the regulator said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The aircraft sustained substantial damage in the crash-landing while the pilot suffered minor injuries.

The second incident took place on 22 October and involved a Tecnam P2008JC single-engine aircraft VT-RBT. It had two occupants, an instructor and a trainee, who were carrying out general flying training sortie at Baramati. While climbing to a cleared altitude of 2,500 feet, the aircraft experienced loss of power. The instructor discontinued the sortie and carried out a forced landing, resulting in the aircraft turning upside down. The landing gear, propeller, wings and fuselage were damaged.

“These occurrences indicate gap in maintenance and operational elements. DGCA has accordingly suspended the operations of Redbird Flight Training Academy at all their bases in the country," the regulator said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It added that it would undertake a special maintenance audit and proficiency checks for the academy's trainers and examiners before allowing it to resume operations.

