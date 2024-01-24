DGCA terminates senior officer on 'administrative grounds and public interest’
The letter from the DGCA also stated,'On the basis of confidential inputs…associated relevant provisions of the terms and conditions of his engagement, the contract of Capt. Vivek Chhabra, CFOI stands terminated'
Captain Vivek Chhabra who is the chief flight operations inspector of the DGCA has been terminated by the aviation regulator on “administrative grounds and in public interest", a statement said.
