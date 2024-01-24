DGCA terminates senior officer on 'administrative grounds and public interest’

Captain Vivek Chhabra who is the chief flight operations inspector of the DGCA has been terminated by the aviation regulator on “administrative grounds and in public interest", a statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The letter from the DGCA also stated,"On the basis of confidential inputs…associated relevant provisions of the terms and conditions of his engagement, the contract of Capt. Vivek Chhabra, CFOI stands terminated with immediate effect on administrative grounds and in public interest," as reported by Hindustan Times. Capt. Chhabra joined the DGCA in March 2021 as the CFOI on an ad hoc basis according to DGCA.

Capt. Shweta Singh, deputy CFOI, will hold the charge as the CFOI as per the order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In November last year, a whistleblower complaint alleging corrupt activities by a DGCA official. Captain Anil Gill was handling Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) when the alleged corrupt activities happened and currently, he is a director posted in the Directorate of Aerosports at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The complaint alleged that Gill extended favours to certain FTOs by taking cash as bribe and even forced them to sell their training aircraft at a nominal price. It also claimed that the official had taken three planes as bribe and two of them were leased out to Redbird Aviation Academy.

Gill has been suspended as the aviation watchdog is contemplating initiating disciplinary proceedings against him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A preliminary enquiry against him was completed and the report was submitted to the ministry. The preliminary enquiry was conducted as per the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) norms.

According to a notification issued by the ministry on Wednesday, Gill has been suspended under Section 10 of central civil services rules under which the appointing authority may place a government official under suspension in cases where a disciplinary proceeding against the person is contemplated or is pending.

During the period of suspension, Gill should be in the national capital, the order said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is zero tolerance to malpractices. Any such issue will always be dealt with the strictest measures in accordance with the law," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a statement.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!