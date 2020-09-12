DGCA to act against airlines for failing to stop onboard photography in flights

Following violation of air safety norms by mediapersons in IndiGo's Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today issued an order saying that any violation of photography norms will attract suspension of the airline's flight in that route.

"It has been decided that from now on, in case any such violation occurs on any Scheduled Passenger Aircraft - the Schedule of the flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day i.e. the day following and shall be restored only after the airline has taken all the necessary punitive action against those responsible for the violation ," DGCA said in an order issued to all airlines.

The regulator cited Rule 13 of Aircraft Rules 1937 under which photography from an aircraft is restricted. "In spite of these regulations, it has been noted that at times, the airlines have failed to follow these stipulations primarily because of lack of diligence on their part. Needless to say that such deviations result in compromise in maintaining the highest standards of safety and therefore, is not to be allowed," the DGCA said.

Yesterday, DGCA had sought a report from IndiGo on photography and videography during actress Kangana Ranaut's flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai on September 9.

A viral video of the Wednesday's incident showed that reporters and camerapersons of various TV channels were jostling and bunching up near the front rows to get a comment from Ranaut after the plane landed at the Mumbai airport.

