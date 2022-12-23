DGCA to bring norms to pay passengers whose tickets downgraded by airlines

DGCA to bring norms to pay passengers whose tickets downgraded by airlines1 min read . 03:32 PM IST
- The following move comes against the backdrop of rising complaints about airlines involuntarily downgrading tickets issued to passengers.
India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on 23 December announced that it will put in place norms to compensate a passenger whose ticket for a particular class has been involuntarily downgraded by an airline.
The following move comes against the backdrop of rising complaints about airlines involuntarily downgrading tickets issued to passengers.
To protect the rights of air travelers affected by downgrading of their ticket, the DGCA is in process of amending the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) pertaining to 'facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights', reported news agency PTI.
"The amendment will allow the passenger, who is downgraded involuntarily from his booked class of ticket, to receive the full value of ticket including taxes as refund from the airline and the airline will carry the passenger free of cost in the next available class," DGCA said in a statement on Friday.
However, the final regulations will be issued by the watchdog after stakeholder consultations.
With PTI inputs.
