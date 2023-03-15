DGCA to place on record panel details where offender can appeal flying ban3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 11:11 PM IST
The DGCA made the submission when the Delhi HC was hearing a plea by Mishra seeking direction to the authorities to expeditiously constitute an appellate committee in accordance with Rule 8.3 of the CAR for Unruly Passengers issued by the Office of the DGCA.
The DGCA Wednesday told the Delhi High Court it will place on record the details of a committee under the Civil Aviation Requirements for Unruly Passengers that will hear the appeal of Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight, against the 4-month flying ban slapped on him after the incident.
