DGCA to start additional licensing examination for pilots, engineers from Nov

New Delhi: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday announced additional Online on Demand Examination (OLODE) for aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs) and pilots from November.

"The introduction of OLODE will increase the frequency of the required licensing examinations and will provide more opportunities to the aspiring candidates to complete their licensing requirement process at a faster rate," DGCA said in a statement.

This will also facilitate those candidates who were affected due to the covid-19 pandemic during the last two years. "Further, this OLODE is a step forward towards the Government’s commitment to promote the growth of FTOs (Flight Training Organizations) in the country and ease of doing business," it added.

At present, the DGCA typically conducts licensing examinations for AMEs and pilots about four times a year.

"The first session of the monthly OLODE is initially planned at Delhi which will be extended to the metro cities subsequently. During this first OLODE session 720 seats for the AMEs and 1200 seat for the FC (flight crew or pilots) candidates are being made available to the candidates on First come First Serve Basis respectively," the DGCA statement said.

"The FC candidates will be able to select technical general paper (Air Regulations, Air Navigation, Aviation Meteorology, Air Navigation Composite) and technical specific for any particular aircraft of his/her choice. The AME candidates will be able to select modular papers from their respective engineering stream," it added.

