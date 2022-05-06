This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
DGCA noticed that various airlines are denying boarding to passengers holding confirmed tickets on a flight, despite these passengers presenting themselves for boarding at the specified time by the airline.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has tightened the bolt for seamless air travel for passengers furthermore. It has warned of strict actions and penalties to airlines if they deny boarding to passengers with confirmed tickets on a flight.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has tightened the bolt for seamless air travel for passengers furthermore. It has warned of strict actions and penalties to airlines if they deny boarding to passengers with confirmed tickets on a flight.
In a statement, DGCA stated that "this practice is extremely unfair to the passengers and brings a bad name to the aviation industry," as reported by ANI.
To address such issues, DGCA released civil aviation regulations Sections 3, Series M, Part IV on facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights, and delays in flights.
The regulator warned the airlines to comply with the provisions of the civil aviation regulations (CAR) in such cases.
As per the DGCA, CAR lays down the minimum compensation and facilities that a passenger will be entitled to during a situation when they are subjected to denied boarding, cancellation, or delay in flight.
DGCA explained that the airlines are hereby directed to comply with the provisions of the CAR at the earliest opportunity available, preferably at the airport if the passenger has reported on time.
It further added that any non-compliance with the provisions of the CAR will be viewed seriously and strict action will be initiated against the erring airline, including imposing financial penalties as per regulations.
