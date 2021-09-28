Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed airlines and air navigation service providers to test their flight crew members and air traffic controllers for drugs, including cannabis and cocaine. The drug tests for specified aviation workers will begin from January 31 next year.

Employers will have to carry out random drug-testing of at least 10 per cent of the flight crew members and air traffic controllers on their payroll every year, according to DGCA rules issued on Monday.

The rules mentioned that commercial aircraft operators, maintenance and repair organisations, flying training organisations and air navigation service providers will have to carry out drug tests before employing any person or admitting a trainee pilot.

These organisations will also have to test all those aviation personnel -- at the first available opportunity -- who have refused a drug test to a foreign regulator during flight operations to that country, the rules said.

All aforementioned aviation workers will be tested for the following psychoactive substances -- amphetamine, cannabis, cocaine, opiates, barbiturates and benzodiazepine.

“The worldwide spread of use of psychoactive substances, their general availability and the ever-increasing number of addicted users is a serious concern to aviation safety," the DGCA rules stated.

If an aviation personnel tests positive for a drug, their employer would have to inform DGCA within 24 hours. In case the report of a drug test is "non-negative", the employee will be immediately removed from duty till a confirmatory report is received, the rules mentioned.

Companies in the aviation sector should encourage their employees for self-declaration regarding use of psychoactive substances, the rules mentioned.

"Such employees shall be subjected to rehabilitation process by the organisation before return to active duty. Number of such cases shall be reported to DGCA on a six-month basis," the rules said.

If the confirmatory test -- which is being done for the first time -- is also positive, then the employee will be referred to a de-addiction centre by the organisation for a de-addiction-and-rehabilitation programme.

"Such an employee shall return to active duties after again having undergone the tests for the consumption of the psychoactive substance with a negative test report. In addition, fitness certificate by the medical in-charge of the concerned organisation shall be required," the rules stated.

If a personnel is found positive in a drug test for the second time during work, his or her licence will be suspended for three years and it will be cancelled if a personnel tests positive for a third time.

