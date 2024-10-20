DGCA Vikram Dev Dutt transferred to Coal Ministry. Here’s what may have led to the transfer

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Vikram Dev Dutt has reportedly been transferred as Secretary to the Ministry of Coal. According to a report by The New Indian Express, citing sources, a Joint secretary-level official is likely to take Dutt's place as soon as possible.

The New Indian Express said the transfer came in the wake of a surge of bomb threats to Indian carriers. More than 70 fake bomb threats have been made against flights operated by multiple Indian airlines, targeting both domestic and international flights since October 13. At least 30 were made on Saturday alone.

All flights landed safely, but the spate of threats has resulted in planes being diverted to Canada and Germany, and fighter jets scrambled to escort aircraft in the skies above Britain and Singapore.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) meet with the CEOs of different airline operators on Saturday, and according to the report, briefed them about the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for tackling threats.

The SOPs reportedly mentioned threats as the one which cause fear and inconvenience to passengers, and mount to losses for the airlines who have to divert, cancel or reschedule flights.

The aviation sector regulators are likely to issue new guidelines soon, said the report.

So far, one person -- a minor -- has been arrested, but the threats have continued. “All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted,” Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said after the arrest on Wednesday.

Which all flights have been affected? Among recent flights impacted was an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York, with US security officials sweeping the plane after its safe landing on Saturday.

Other flights impacted include an Air India plane from New Delhi to Chicago, which was forced to make an emergency landing in the far northern Canadian city of Iqaluit on Tuesday.

Canada's airforce had to fly the passengers on.

On the same day, Singapore scrambled fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane.

On Thursday, British RAF fighter jets escorted an Air India Boeing 777-300 after a threat was made against the plane, which landed safely in London.

On Friday, a Vistara flight from New Delhi to London had to divert to Frankfurt in Germany.