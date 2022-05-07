This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
DGCA noted that airlines have been indulging in ‘unfair practice’ of denying boarding to passengers, the aviation regulator warned that ‘strict action will be initiated against the erring airline, including imposing financial penalties as per regulations’ in case of violation of the directive
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday warned all airlines that are denying boarding to passengers with confirmed tickets on a flight will be viewed seriously and strict action will be initiated against the erring airline, including imposing financial penalties as per regulations, according to news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday warned all airlines that are denying boarding to passengers with confirmed tickets on a flight will be viewed seriously and strict action will be initiated against the erring airline, including imposing financial penalties as per regulations, according to news agency ANI report.
DGCA has directed all Indian airlines to provide compensation and facilities to passengers who are denied boarding despite reporting at the airport on time, or in event of flight cancellation or delay, as per Hindustan Times report.
DGCA has directed all Indian airlines to provide compensation and facilities to passengers who are denied boarding despite reporting at the airport on time, or in event of flight cancellation or delay, as per Hindustan Times report.
Additionally, DGCA issued notice to the airlines after receiving several cases of denial of boarding to passengers with a confirmed ticket and warned them to comply with the provisions of the civil aviation regulations (CAR) in such cases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, DGCA issued notice to the airlines after receiving several cases of denial of boarding to passengers with a confirmed ticket and warned them to comply with the provisions of the civil aviation regulations (CAR) in such cases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It also noted that airlines have been indulging in “unfair practice" of denying boarding to passengers, the aviation regulator warned that “strict action will be initiated against the erring airline, including imposing financial penalties as per regulations" in case of violation of the directive.
It also noted that airlines have been indulging in “unfair practice" of denying boarding to passengers, the aviation regulator warned that “strict action will be initiated against the erring airline, including imposing financial penalties as per regulations" in case of violation of the directive.
The DGCA said in a statement, "it has come to the notice of this office that various airlines are denying boarding to passengers holding confirmed tickets on a flight, although they have presented themselves for boarding within the time specified by the airline. This practice is extremely unfair to the passengers and brings a bad name to the aviation industry."
The DGCA said in a statement, "it has come to the notice of this office that various airlines are denying boarding to passengers holding confirmed tickets on a flight, although they have presented themselves for boarding within the time specified by the airline. This practice is extremely unfair to the passengers and brings a bad name to the aviation industry."
The DGCA said that to address such a situation, DGCA had issued civil aviation regulations Sections 3, Series M, Part IV on "Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The DGCA said that to address such a situation, DGCA had issued civil aviation regulations Sections 3, Series M, Part IV on "Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The CAR lays down the minimum compensation and facilities to be provided to a passenger in a situation when they are subjected to denied boarding, cancellation or delay in flight.
The CAR lays down the minimum compensation and facilities to be provided to a passenger in a situation when they are subjected to denied boarding, cancellation or delay in flight.
"The airlines are hereby directed to comply with the provisions of the CAR at the earliest opportunity available, preferably at the airport if the passenger has reported on time. Any non-compliance of the provisions of the CAR will be viewed seriously and strict action will be initiated against the erring airline, including imposing financial penalties as per regulations," it added.
"The airlines are hereby directed to comply with the provisions of the CAR at the earliest opportunity available, preferably at the airport if the passenger has reported on time. Any non-compliance of the provisions of the CAR will be viewed seriously and strict action will be initiated against the erring airline, including imposing financial penalties as per regulations," it added.