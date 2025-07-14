DGCA's BIG move after Air India crash: Airlines ordered to check fuel switch locking system on Boeing planes by July 21

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered airlines to check fuel switch locking system in Boeing 787, 737 planes by July 21.

Advertisement

The aviation watchdog's order comes two days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a preliminary investigation report into the AI171 accident, which said that the fuel switches of both the Air India flight's engines were cut off seconds before it crashed while ascending from Ahmedabad.

What the AAIB report revealed A 15-page preliminary investigation report into the disaster revealed fuel-control switches of the two engines moved from the "run" to the "cutoff" position, within the space of one second, leading to immediate loss of altitude.

The AAIB report, released early on Saturday, neither concluded any reason for the switches moving nor apportioned explicit blame for the crash.

The report, however, referenced a 2018 airworthiness bulletin by the US Federal Aviation Administration that said fuel switches had been installed on Boeing 737s, a smaller model, "with the locking feature disengaged". The locking mechanism was similar on various Boeing aeroplane models, including certain 787s, it said.

Advertisement

Air India did not carry out inspections recommended in the 2018 FAA advisory on fuel control switch safety, as the bulletin was classified as "non-mandatory", the report said.

It wasn't immediately clear if this had any link to the accident. The report provided the first detailed account of the fateful 32 seconds between takeoff in Ahmedabad and the crash into a medical college hostel just outside the airport perimeter, killing all but one of the 242 onboard and another 19 on the ground in the deadliest aviation accident in a decade.

The report did not provide any clues to why and by whom the two fuel switches were moved to a cut-off position as the plane nosed into the air, starving the two engines of the thrust needed for the lift. It ruled out any bird hit or fuel contamination.

Advertisement

Air India CEO says probe raises more questions The preliminary report into the crash of Air India flight AI171 last month has raised more questions, the airline's CEO said as he defended the fitness of pilots and aircraft saying no mechanical or maintenance issues have been flagged in the report.

Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said the probe into the June 12 crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad was far from over and it is unwise to jump to any premature conclusions, according to a PTI report.

"The release of the preliminary report marked the point at which we, along with the world, began receiving additional details about what took place. Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions," he said in an internal memo to airline staff.

Advertisement