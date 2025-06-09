DGCA's whip on Uttarakhand operators: Suspends Kestrel Aviation ops after copter crash lands, to conduct live monitoring

After six people onboard a Kedarnath Dham-bound helicopter had a narrow escape when it made an emergency landing on a highway in Rudraprayag on June 7, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday suspended two operators, including Kestrel Aviation, for standard operating procedures (SOP) violations.

Taking note of a spare of “occurrences” involving helicopters during the Char Dham Yatra, the DGCA has also decided to intensify safety supervision of helicopter operations in Uttarakhand, including conducting live monitoring and surprise audits, news agency PTI reported.

DGCA cracks down on helicopter operators Emphasising that it has a "zero tolerance" policy for safety violations, the regulator said in its latest enforcement action the operations of Kestrel Aviation Pvt Ltd in Uttarakhand has been suspended with immediate effect, pending investigation, the report said.

This is further to suspension of operations of another operator for safety violations in May, it said, without naming the operator.

According to the DGCA's official statement, it also reviewing the necessity of “curtailing” helicopter operations in Char Dham if required.

The DGCA is also actively monitoring live camera feeds provided by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) at Kedarnath, the statement said.

Recently, multiple occurrences involving helicopter operations during the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand have underscored the "necessity for further strengthening the safety oversight of these operations," the regulator said.

Safety investigation has been initiated for each of these occurrences to identify contributing factors, including mechanical failures, operational errors, and weather-related challenges, according to the statement.

"Reaffirming its steadfast commitment to aviation safety, DGCA is responding proactively on these occurrences and has ordered special audits/enhanced surveillance for helicopter operators involved in shuttle services and charter operations in Uttarakhand," it said.

Additionally, it said, directives have been issued to all helicopter operators, restricting operations to OGE conditions till further order.

On Monday, the DGCA said, two helicopter operators conducting shuttle and charter services to Kedarnath from their respective helipads failed to adhere to SOPs, particularly regarding proper helicopter parking.

"As a result, swift action was taken, and their operations were suspended for two hours," it said.

According to the regulator, any deviation from the SOPs by helicopter operators is detected in real time, which allows immediate corrective measures.

Four crashes in a month According to a PTI report, the last one month alone has seen four crashes. A private helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Guptkashi of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district due to a technical fault on Saturday.

All the passengers on board the helicopter, en route to Kedarnath Dham, were safe. The helicopter belonged to Kestrel Aviation Private Limited. It made a precautionary landing on the road instead of a helipad.

Also Read | In pictures: Devotion fills the air as Kedarnath Temple reopens

The DGCA said Kestrel Aviation's AW119 (Reg. VT-RNK) helicopter, piloted by Capt RPS Sodhi, experienced a hard landing on the road adjacent to the Barasu helipad.

The hard landing of the helicopter on Saturday comes just about a month after another private helicopter on its way to Gangotri temple crashed near Gangnani in Uttarkashi district on May 8, killing six people including five women and the pilot, and leaving one male passenger seriously injured.

On May 12, a helicopter returning from Badrinath to Sersi with pilgrims on board was forced to make an emergency landing due to poor visibility in a school playground in Ukhimath. All pilgrims were safe. The helicopter took off again after about an hour when the weather improved, PTI reported.