DGFT allows export of all sanitisers except alcohol-based

In a partial rollback of curbs imposed in March, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Wednesday allowed export of all sanitisers, keeping only foreign sale of alcohol-based hand sanitisers under the ban amid heightened demand for the product during the covid-19 pandemic.

“The notification no. 53 dated 24.03.2020 is amended to the extent that only ‘alcohol-based hand sanitizers’ ...are prohibited for export," the DGFT said in a notification.

On 24 March, the foreign trade regulator had prohibited the export of all sanitisers as well as ventilators to ensure adequate supply of the products in the country. While the DGFT continues to prohibit export of ventilators, the ban on sanitisers has been partially lifted.

“We have been asking the government to removal of export of sanitisers due to the large capacity created by the export ban and the entry of new players in the market. But the government seems to be taking a cautious approach to it. We hope that in due course of time we will not just be able to cater to the domestic demand but to other markets as well," Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) said.

A senior government official in charge of ensuring supply of hand-sanitisers and other medical products said that the prohibition of exports is helping ensure adequate supply of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

The DGFT has been calibrating its directions on export of crucial materials like personal protective equipment, drugs like paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine, sanitisers, among others, throughout this year to ensure adequate availability of these products in India.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated