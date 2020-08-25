DGFT allows free export of medical coveralls, some masks

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has allowed free export of all medical coveralls as well as masks, except N95 and FFP2 ones, for which it has placed a restriction of up to 5 million units.

“The export policy of N95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent masks is revised from prohibited to restricted category. A monthly quota of 50 lakh units has been fixed for N95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent, for issuing export licences to eligible applicants as per the criteria to be separately issued in a trade notice," the DGFT said in a notification on Tuesday.

The latest notification is an amendment of another issued on 28 July, when the trade watchdog had eased restrictions on export of medical coveralls and goggles for tackling the covid-19 pandemic. Then, the DGFT had placed a monthly export quota for medical goggles and certain surgical masks but continued to ban certain non-covid medical coveralls.

The latest notification is part of the regular calibration done by the foreign trade watchdog during the covid-19 pandemic to maintain a balance between ensuring enough supply of critical medical products like personal protective equipment and drugs for the Indian market while providing manufacturers the opportunity to cater to the demand overseas.

