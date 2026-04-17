The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Friday authorized 17 banks to import precious metals for the period from 1 April to March 2029, according to an official order.
DGFT authorizes 17 banks for import of precious metals
SummaryThe authorised list enables the authorities to keep track of the import of precious metals, which has a bearing on the country’s current account deficit.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Friday authorized 17 banks to import precious metals for the period from 1 April to March 2029, according to an official order.
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Gireesh writes on the Indian economy, government policy, regulatory developments and trends in the business landscape. His areas of reporting include finance, taxation, company law, bankruptcy code, competition law, financial reporting and auditing. He also covers federal policy think tank NITI Aayog. Gireesh has 25 years of experience in leading news organisations.