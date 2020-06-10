Home >News >India >DGFT eases restriction on test kits export; curbs on covid diagnose kits to stay
Earlier, all diagnostic kits were under export restrictions (Bloomberg)
Earlier, all diagnostic kits were under export restrictions (Bloomberg)

DGFT eases restriction on test kits export; curbs on covid diagnose kits to stay

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2020, 04:22 PM IST Leroy Leo

  • On 4 April, the trade watchdog had issued a notification restricting export of all diagnostic kits and laboratory reagents
  • Restrictions were also placed on a dozen drugs, including paracetamol and various antibiotics, as well as hand santizers.

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General for Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Wednesday eased restrictions on export of testing kits and decided to continue with the curbs on only those which are used to diagnose covid-19.

Earlier, all diagnostic kits had been placed under restrictions. “All other diagnostic kits/reagents/instruments/apparatus... are freely exportable subject to submission of an undertaking by the exporter to the customs authorities at the time of exports," the DGFT said in its notification today.

On 4 April, the trade watchdog had issued a notification restricting export of all diagnostic kits and laboratory reagents even though there was a shortage of primarily those kits and reagent which are used for covid-19 diagnosis.

Today’s order is a clarification to the older notification and restricts exports of only those testing kits and components which are used to diagnose the fatal respiratory disease which has become a pandemic.

Similar restrictions were also placed on a dozen drugs, including paracetamol and various antibiotics, as well as hand santizers. The DGFT had also issued a notification last month limiting earlier restrictions to only alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

Late last month, the DGFT had lifted restrictions on export of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of popular antipyretic drug paracetamol, almost three months after the curbs were put in place due to shortage of supply from China amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 3 March, it had restricted export of paracetamol and about a dozen other APIs as well as their formulations amid concern over supply disruption of crucial raw materials amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Majority of these 13 APIs were imported from China, the epicentre of the pandemic. Easing of drug restrictions came after the pandemic subsided in China, the world’s largest API supplier.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Representative image (Photo: Reuters)

DGFT lifts restrictions on export of paracetamol API

1 min read . 28 May 2020
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi reviews progress on development of vaccines, drugs, diagnostic kits

2 min read . 05 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout