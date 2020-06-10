DGFT eases restriction on test kits export; curbs on covid diagnose kits to stay

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General for Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Wednesday eased restrictions on export of testing kits and decided to continue with the curbs on only those which are used to diagnose covid-19.

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General for Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Wednesday eased restrictions on export of testing kits and decided to continue with the curbs on only those which are used to diagnose covid-19.

Earlier, all diagnostic kits had been placed under restrictions. “All other diagnostic kits/reagents/instruments/apparatus... are freely exportable subject to submission of an undertaking by the exporter to the customs authorities at the time of exports," the DGFT said in its notification today.

Earlier, all diagnostic kits had been placed under restrictions. “All other diagnostic kits/reagents/instruments/apparatus... are freely exportable subject to submission of an undertaking by the exporter to the customs authorities at the time of exports," the DGFT said in its notification today. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

On 4 April, the trade watchdog had issued a notification restricting export of all diagnostic kits and laboratory reagents even though there was a shortage of primarily those kits and reagent which are used for covid-19 diagnosis.

Today’s order is a clarification to the older notification and restricts exports of only those testing kits and components which are used to diagnose the fatal respiratory disease which has become a pandemic.

Similar restrictions were also placed on a dozen drugs, including paracetamol and various antibiotics, as well as hand santizers. The DGFT had also issued a notification last month limiting earlier restrictions to only alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

Late last month, the DGFT had lifted restrictions on export of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of popular antipyretic drug paracetamol, almost three months after the curbs were put in place due to shortage of supply from China amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 3 March, it had restricted export of paracetamol and about a dozen other APIs as well as their formulations amid concern over supply disruption of crucial raw materials amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Majority of these 13 APIs were imported from China, the epicentre of the pandemic. Easing of drug restrictions came after the pandemic subsided in China, the world’s largest API supplier.