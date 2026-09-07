DGFT launches API facility to streamline Certificate of Origin process

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Monday introduced an Open Application Programming Interface (API) facility for issuing and verifying Certificates of Origin (CoO) through the Trade Connect e-Platform, allowing eligible exporters to integrate their enterprise resource planning (ERP), accounting and other business software directly with the DGFT’s CoO system.

Advertisement

The facility is aimed at reducing repetitive data entry, minimizing errors and speeding up CoO applications, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Currently, exporters must enter CoO-related information separately on the DGFT platform even when the same data is already available in their business software. Under the new API facility, application data can be electronically transferred from an exporter’s system to the DGFT platform, eliminating duplicate entry.

The facility covers both preferential and non-preferential CoOs. Preferential CoOs are issued under free trade agreements (FTAs), regional trade agreements (RTAs) and preferential trade agreements (PTAs), allowing exporters to claim applicable tariff concessions in importing countries. Non-preferential CoOs are used for customs clearance, compliance, trade remedies and other trade-related purposes and do not provide tariff benefits.

Advertisement

Exporters can obtain API credentials through the API Management section of the CoO portal and register the IP addresses from which their systems will connect, the DGFT said.

Three APIs are available: the authentication token API for secure login; the CoO file API for submitting applications and receiving certificates; and the certificate verification API for verifying issued certificates.

The system will maintain a transaction ledger for each application, giving exporters an electronic record of its status. Applications can be tracked through stages including Draft, In Process, Approved, Certificate Issued and Rejected. The ledger will also capture the acknowledgement ID, file number, file date and certificate number.

The DGFT said the API framework includes multiple security safeguards for reliable information exchange. Requests and responses are digitally signed using SHA-256 RSA digital signatures with 2048-bit X.509 certificates to ensure data integrity, sender authentication and non-repudiation.

Advertisement

Passwords are protected using PBKDF2 hashing with a dynamic salt, while system access is restricted to IP addresses whitelisted by exporters. Each access token remains valid for 60 minutes.

Also Read | Govt shifts raw sugar import quota to daily allocation amid rising prices

The facility covers major trade agreements and certification schemes, including the India-Japan CEPA, India-Korea CEPA, SAFTA, SAPTA, ASEAN-India FTA, India-Singapore CECA, India-Malaysia CECA, India-Chile PTA, India-Mercosur PTA, India-UAE CEPA, India-Australia ECTA, India-Oman CEPA, India-EFTA TEPA, India-UK CETA, the Generalized System of Preferences and the Non-Preferential CoO Scheme.

The system will automatically apply the relevant fields, origin criteria and validation rules based on the trade agreement or certification scheme selected by the exporter.

The registration, authentication and technical integration process is available on the Trade Connect e-Platform, along with a step-by-step help manual annexed to the Trade Notice.

Advertisement

Exporters, Export Promotion Councils, designated CoO issuing agencies and trade bodies can approach the DGFT Helpdesk with queries, suggestions and feedback on the electronic Certificate of Origin module.

The facility was introduced through Trade Notice No. 25/2026-27 dated 7 September.

About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

TradeExport Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home DGFT launches API facility to streamline Certificate of Origin process