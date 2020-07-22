NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has removed the prohibition on export of surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-ray gowns while maintaining the ban on other personal protective equipment.

The latest notification is part of the regular calibration done by the foreign trade watchdog during the covid-19 pandemic to maintain a balance between ensuring enough supply of critical medical products for the Indian market while providing manufacturers the opportunity to export it overseas.

On 29 June, the DGFT lifted its prohibition on export of personal protective equipment, but imposed a monthly export quota of only 50 lakh units to safeguard supply to Indian healthcare workers fighting the covid-19 pandemic, which continues to stay in effect.

In early June, DGFT had also lifted the ban on export of controversial anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and formulations made from it. The government had banned export of the drug, repurposed to fight covid-19, in March to maintain adequate supplies in India.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated