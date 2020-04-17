NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Friday scrapped restrictions on export of formulations made of paracetamol but continued to maintain barriers on export of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) because of concerns of supply from China.

The trade watchdog has allowed export of formulations made from paracetamol, including fixed dose combination of the drug. The move follows assurances from the Indian pharmaceutical industry of enough manufacturing capacity to maintain stocks of the drug.

However, the API, some which is imported from China, continues to be under restrictions.

“We have adequate quantity of paracetamol formulations. Also, with paracetamol, unlike the other APIs, we have some capacity, but we did not want the export of API to be unregulated. Even now API can be exported but that will be regulated keeping in mind the domestic need," a government official said, requesting anonymity.

The DGFT had on 3 March restricted export of paracetamol and 13 other APIs as well as their formulations amid concern over supply disruption of crucial raw materials amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Majority of these 13 APIs were imported from China, the epicentre of the pandemic.

With most of China coming out the lockdown, concerns over the availability of the 12 drugs have largely been assuaged, but paracetamol, being a crucial anti-pyretic, needs to be safeguarded, the government official said.

Earlier this month, the DGFT had also removed restrictions on export of 12 active pharmaceutical ingredients and their formulations, which included antibiotics, hormones and vitamins. These dozen APIs were tinidazole, metronidazole, acyclovir, vitamins B1, B6 and B12, progesterone, chloramphenicol, erythromycin and clindamycin salts, neomycin and ornidazole.

Share Via