DGFT lifts restrictions on export of paracetamol API

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has lifted restrictions on export of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of popular antipyretic drug paracetamol, almost three months after the curbs were put in place due to shortage of supply from China amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The notification... is further amended to remove restriction on export of paracetamol APIs, making its export ‘free’ with immediate effect," the trade watchdog said in a notification on Thursday.

"The notification... is further amended to remove restriction on export of paracetamol APIs, making its export 'free' with immediate effect," the trade watchdog said in a notification on Thursday.

The DGFT had last month already lifted restrictions on paracetamol formulations along with a dozen other drugs it had put curbs on in March.

On 3 March, it had restricted export of paracetamol and about a dozen other APIs as well as their formulations amid concern over supply disruption of crucial raw materials amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Majority of these 13 APIs were imported from China, the epicentre of the pandemic.

With most of China coming out the lockdown, concerns over the availability of the 12 drugs have largely been assuaged, but paracetamol, being a crucial anti-pyretic, needs to be safeguarded, the government official said.

In April, the DGFT had also removed restrictions on export of 12 active pharmaceutical ingredients and their formulations, which included antibiotics, hormones and vitamins. These dozen APIs were tinidazole, metronidazole, acyclovir, vitamins B1, B6 and B12, progesterone, chloramphenicol, erythromycin and clindamycin salts, neomycin and ornidazole.

