DGFT planning to replace physical offices by virtual ones

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the nodal agency for exporters and importers in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is working towards replacing its physical offices across the country by virtual offices in a phased manner as part of its effort to reduce manual processes with focus on paperless and automated processing.

“DGFT would be transformed further into more trade promotion roles so that it acts as a single-window for trade promotion activities. With all processes online, DGFT would move more and more in the direction of data-driven and empirical policy formulations. This would provide for agile trade policy formulations, which are more responsive to changing scenarios of international trade," the commerce ministry said in a booklet on “Electronic Governance and Trade Facilitation Reforms".

“In a very short timeframe, the entire gamut of our approval processes will become paperless and online," commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan said while releasing the booklet.

Present DGFT environment is already exchanging online data with departments/agencies like Income tax, Customs, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, banks, Unique Identification Authority of India, special economic zones etc with e-sign verification. This provides confidence in the online environment with no requirement of submitting same data at multiple places.

DGFT also plans to remove usual process of queuing up for benefits and approvals wherever possible. “The exporter or importer would not have to wait on DGFT for any business approval. DGFT would be implementing post-issuance audit systems for managing any risks for such a business-friendly, flexible system," the booklet said.

As part of the National Trade Facilitation Plan 2020-23, DGFT plans to transform the cross-border trade eco-system through transparent, risk based and technology driven procedures which are supported by state-of-the-art IT infrastructure and data integrations. It also aims to bring down the overall issuance and approval time for export benefits, export promotion schemes, for import/export licences for restricted items. The Plan also seeks to improve India’s ranking in Trading Across Borders indicator of the World Bank’s Doing Business ranking to less than 50 from 68 at present, enable a truly paperless regulatory environment, increased trade promotion role through a single window approach and establish transparent and predictable policy regimes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via