DGFT planning to replace physical offices by virtual ones

As part of the National Trade Facilitation Plan 2020-23, DGFT plans to transform the cross-border trade eco-system through transparent, risk based and technology driven procedures which are supported by state-of-the-art IT infrastructure and data integrations. It also aims to bring down the overall issuance and approval time for export benefits, export promotion schemes, for import/export licences for restricted items. The Plan also seeks to improve India’s ranking in Trading Across Borders indicator of the World Bank’s Doing Business ranking to less than 50 from 68 at present, enable a truly paperless regulatory environment, increased trade promotion role through a single window approach and establish transparent and predictable policy regimes.