DGFT simplifies composition fee for export obligation extension under advance authorization scheme

“The simplification of calculations for the composition fee helps in automation and faster service delivery by making the process more efficient and easier to understand. The previous formula for the composition fee was convoluted and difficult to understand, which made the process more tedious and strenuous for exporters. However, the revised composition fee formula, which is based on a specific rate for different levels of the ‘CIF value of Authorisation’, is more straightforward and easier to calculate,“ the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement on Wednesday.