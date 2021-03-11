OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DGGI arrests Delhi man for input tax credit fraud of over 43 crore

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Gurugram arrested a man from Delhi on Tuesday for creating and running fictitious firms to avail Input Tax Credit on bogus Invoices.

The accused, Ravinder Kumar (aka Ravinder Garg), had created the firms on forged documents and was enjoying the credit without actual receipt and supply of goods or services.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Outstation passengers undergo Covid-19 tests on their arrival at Thane railway station, as Maharashtra sees spike in coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra's Nagpur imposes 7-day complete lockdown amid rising Covid cases. Details here

1 min read . 01:10 PM IST
People stand beside a shop selling campaigning material of political parties ahead of the West Bengal state legislative assembly elections

TMC, BJP delegation to meet Chief Electoral Officer today over attack on Mamata

2 min read . 12:43 PM IST
One Nation One Ration Card System is an important citizen centric reform.

17 states implement one nation one ration card system. Here is the complete list

2 min read . 12:59 PM IST
Photo AFP

Brazil, hit by covid-19 variant, surpasses US in daily cases and deaths

4 min read . 12:26 PM IST

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

"It is apparent from the investigation conducted till date, that Ravinder Kumar created multiple proprietorship, partnership firms and private limited companies based in Haryana, New Delhi and Jharkhand merely on paper. Ravinder kept eluding the investigation and did not appear before the investigating authorities even after the issuance of summons on multiple occasions," said the ministry of finance.

It added that Ravinder was absconding and kept changing his locations.

"The officers kept watch on his frequent places and after a long period of monitoring and active surveillance, were able to nab him. He admitted to have created two Private Limited Companies, one partnership firm and multiple proprietorship firms which have generated sham invoices without goods amounting to 237.98 crore and passed on fake ITC amounting to more than 43 crore," the ministry added.

The ministry has concluded that Ravinder is the key person in orchestrating this racket of creating fake firms on forged documents.

After his arrest, he was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi, who ordered 14 days of judicial custody.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout