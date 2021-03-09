The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Nagpur has busted a fake invoice racket in Maharashtra and detected fraudulent transactions worth ₹500 crore committed by 18 entities, a release said on Tuesday, adding that the mastermind was arrested.

These 18 fake firms were found to have engaged in fake transactions of almost Rs. 500 Crore without supply or receipt of any goods or services and had availed fraudulent Input Tax Credit of approximately ₹46.50 crores.

The searches were conducted by the Nagpur zonal unit of the DGGI at multiple places covering a number of business premises and residential premises across Maharashtra.

The probe revealed that a number of entities that had obtained GST Registrations were found to be non-existent and it was observed that they had been floated exclusively for the purpose of engaging in fake GST transactions.

The persons during the investigations revealed that a mastermind based in Jalgaon was behind the racket who had obtained the PAN numbers and Bank details of the persons to float these dummy entities and whose mobile number and email ID were used to register these fake entities.

The search of the residential premises of the mastermind revealed that apart from one fake firm of which the mastermind himself was the proprietor, there were 17 other fake entities floated by him by obtaining GST registrations at Mumbai, Pune and Jalgaon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via