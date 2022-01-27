DGGI busts fake invoice racket of 275 firms

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The statement said this network consisted of 275 bogus firms existing only on paper.
These firms have issued fake invoices having total value of ₹3,189 crore involving total GST evasion of ₹362 crore
The Directorate of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence (DGGI) has bust a network of firms allegedly involved in creating and controlling bogus firms and issuing invoices under the name of these firms without supply any goods or services and encashing GST refund, said an official statement.
The statement said this network consisted of 275 bogus firms existing only on paper. These firms have issued fake invoices having total value of ₹3,189 crore involving total GST evasion of ₹362 crore, the statement said.
Two office premises were searched from where various incriminating documents pertaining to more than 200 fake firms were recovered. This included mobile phones, digital signatures, debit cards, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, photos of persons, rent agreements, laptops, pen drives, rubber stamps, keys of offices, SIM cards, cheque books and some records.
Investigation showed that the data of this network was being compiled and used from the cloud. After analysis of evidence and data, it was revealed that this network consisted of 275 bogus firms existing only on paper.
One of the key persons who was instrumental in collection of identities of individuals for creation of fake firms was arrested earlier. Based on the information given by him and analysis of internet protocol addresses, the actual masterminds of the network were arrested. It is learnt that the arrested persons were habitual offenders, said the statement from finance ministry.
