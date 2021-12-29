DGGI concludes raids at businessman Peeyush Jain's residence in UP's Kannauj

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Speaking to ANI, Zakir Hussain, Additional Director of DGGI said, "We have concluded our 'panchnama'. We have recovered gold, handed it over to DRI, but the probe is on. The gold which was recovered in Kanpur is separate...here, we recovered about ₹19 crore cash. As per higher officials, this is the biggest cash recovery."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking to ANI, Zakir Hussain, Additional Director of DGGI said, "We have concluded our 'panchnama'. We have recovered gold, handed it over to DRI, but the probe is on. The gold which was recovered in Kanpur is separate...here, we recovered about ₹19 crore cash. As per higher officials, this is the biggest cash recovery."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the DGGI which seized ₹194.45 crores of cash, 23 kg gold and 600 kg sandalwood from businessman Peeyush Jain's possession, on Monday informed that the accused has admitted that cash recovered was related to the sale of goods without payment of taxes.
Meanwhile, the DGGI which seized ₹194.45 crores of cash, 23 kg gold and 600 kg sandalwood from businessman Peeyush Jain's possession, on Monday informed that the accused has admitted that cash recovered was related to the sale of goods without payment of taxes.
The DGGI further stated that it has seized more than 200 such fake invoices.
The DGGI further stated that it has seized more than 200 such fake invoices.
"The statement of Peeyush Jain has been recorded wherein he has accepted that the cash recovered from the residential premises is related to the sale of goods without payment of GST," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The statement of Peeyush Jain has been recorded wherein he has accepted that the cash recovered from the residential premises is related to the sale of goods without payment of GST," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The evidence collected during the searches conducted in the last five days are being investigated thoroughly to unravel the tax evasion," it added.