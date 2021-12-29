DGGI concludes raids at businessman Peeyush Jain's residence in UP's Kannauj

Speaking to ANI, Zakir Hussain, Additional Director of DGGI said, "We have concluded our 'panchnama'. We have recovered gold, handed it over to DRI, but the probe is on. The gold which was recovered in Kanpur is separate...here, we recovered about ₹19 crore cash. As per higher officials, this is the biggest cash recovery."

