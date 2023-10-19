DGGI detected GST evasion of ₹1.36 trillion this year: finance ministry
From April 2020 to September 2023, more than 6,000 fake input tax credit cases involving more than ₹5.7 trillion in evaded GST has been detected and a total of 500 persons have been arrested, the ministry said
New Delhi: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has detected ₹1.36 trillion of goods and services tax evasion this fiscal, including cases involving fake claims of input tax credit, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Of this, a voluntary payment of ₹14,108 crore has been collected, the ministry added.