Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DGGI detects fraudulent transactions worth 498 cr by entities in Maharashtra
The Indian Technomac financial fraud was one of the biggest in the state as per records and was being investigated by the different departments of Himachal Pradesh for the past over four years.

DGGI detects fraudulent transactions worth 498 cr by entities in Maharashtra

1 min read . 03:24 PM IST PTI

The transactions include fake Input Tax Credit of 12.78 crore which was recovered in cash on the spot and one person was arrested, said Directorate General of GST Intelligence

Nagpur: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has busted fraudulent transactions of 498.50 crore by 26 entities across Maharashtra, an official release said.

Nagpur: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has busted fraudulent transactions of 498.50 crore by 26 entities across Maharashtra, an official release said.

These include fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) of 12.78 crore which was recovered in cash on the spot and one person was arrested, the DGGI release said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UK to clear Moderna vaccine as soon as Friday

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST

COVID: Delhi reports 44 fresh cases, 10 deaths; positivity rate 0.59%

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST

Parliament's budget session will begin soon, says LS speaker Om Birla

1 min read . 04:54 PM IST

26/11 mastermind Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in prison by Pak court

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST

These include fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) of 12.78 crore which was recovered in cash on the spot and one person was arrested, the DGGI release said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UK to clear Moderna vaccine as soon as Friday

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST

COVID: Delhi reports 44 fresh cases, 10 deaths; positivity rate 0.59%

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST

Parliament's budget session will begin soon, says LS speaker Om Birla

1 min read . 04:54 PM IST

26/11 mastermind Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in prison by Pak court

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The release informed that as part of the ongoing drive against fake invoices, multiple searches were conducted by officers of DGGI, Nagpur Zonal Unit at a number of places covering diverse industrial sectors across Maharashtra during the last fortnight.

During the investigations, it was observed that the entities covered were trading in a wide variety of taxable goods ranging from supari and coal to textile articles and iron and steel products.

A large number of entities were found to be non-existent or non-business residential properties. These entities had uploaded fake and forged documents like electricity bills and rental agreements on the GST portal as proof of business addresses, the release said.

"Regarding the entities which were found to be functioning, the interrogation of the authorised persons confirmed the fraudulent practices adopted by these entities in availing input tax credit without receipt of any goods," the DGGI said.

Out of the total fake Input Tax Credit of 89.73 crore availed on fictitious paper transactions of 498.50 crore, an amount of 12.78 Crore has already been recovered on the spot.

"One person has been arrested yesterday whose interrogation is expected to give further leads in the fake invoice rackets," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.