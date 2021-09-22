DGGI detects GST fraud worth 506 crore

In one of the instances, the alleged fraud was of ₹291 crore. It was related to use of tax credits and the assessee admitted the lapse, and reversed the tax credit claim of ₹264 crore, the indirect tax authority said in an official update posted on its website. In the second instance, alleged tax fraud to the tune of ₹215 crore was detected which was related to short payment of tax on sales, and also failure in payment of GST at an appropriate rate, CBIC said. In this case, the assessee has reversed ineligible tax credit of ₹20 crore. These two cases were detected by the Hyderabad unit of DGGI.

