New Delhi: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up digital forensic laboratories along with exchange of information and knowledge, technological advancement and skill development in the field of digital forensics.

DGGI is the apex intelligence organisation, under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), for collection and dissemination of information and for taking necessary measures to check evasion of GST.

NFSU is an institution of national importance established to promote studies and research in forensic sciences and related fields. It is the first and only institute in the field of forensic sciences. It has state-of-the-art technology in digital forensics and capabilities to study and analyse digital evidence.

“This MoU will be a force multiplier for the DGGI in the field of investigation and digital forensics and will assist the agency for launching effective prosecutions and securing convictions of the guilty," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Quick and effective convictions of serious tax offenders not only secure government revenues and plug leakages but also ensure trade facilitation by ensuring a fair tax regime for the honest taxpayer, the statement added.

This will be a significant step for DGGI towards having requisite physical infrastructure, skills sets and know how in the field digital forensic.

“The MoU will facilitate DGGI and NFSU to establish digital forensic laboratories as well as collaborate in research and training programmes, and provide technical assistance to each other," it said.