DGGI, NFSU sign MoU for setting up of digital forensic laboratories
Quick and effective convictions of serious tax offenders not only secure government revenues and plug leakages but also ensure trade facilitation by ensuring a fair tax regime for the honest taxpayer
New Delhi: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up digital forensic laboratories along with exchange of information and knowledge, technological advancement and skill development in the field of digital forensics.
