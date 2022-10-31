DGGI promises monetary reward to informers aiding in tax recovery

“We would urge all citizens to join hands with us in the task of bringing evaders of indirect taxes such as central excise duty, service tax and GST to the books. Contact us through letter, phone, e-mail, website or in person wherever you feel that there is a tax evader in the shadows. We promise that we will take action. We promise you confidentiality and a monetary reward too in cases where your information has led to a recovery of taxes," said the message from Surjit Bhujabal, Director General of the probe agency. Bhujabal took charge as the Director General of GST Intelligence earlier this month from senior revenue official Alok Shukla who completed his term on 10 October.

