DGGI takes action against Mauritius-based entities for online gambling, betting1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:40 PM IST
- The companies based in Cyprus, Mauritius, and Cayman Islands, which are not registered in India, are suspected of assisting numerous high-net-worth individuals.
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) takes action against entities based in Cyprus, Mauritius, and the Cayman Islands for online gambling and betting, with some of them suspected of masquerading as fantasy game platforms, reported Economic Times citing sources.
