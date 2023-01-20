Till 2013, the annual meet was held in New Delhi. In 2014, when the Modi government came into power, it was decided to hold the event, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Intelligence Bureau, outside the national capital.
The three-day conference of the chiefs of all state police forces and paramilitary organisations will begin today i.e. on 20 January, news agency PTI has reported quoting officials. PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will address the conference.
As per officials, the top agenda of this conference are the matters of cyber security, war on drugs, situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from this, the annual meet is also expected to discuss border management, threat from across the border and maritime security. Other issues that may come up for discussions during the deliberations are threat from Khalistani extremists, danger to economy, cryptocurrencies, Maoists violence and northeast insurgency.
As per official, around 350 top police officers of the country in the rank of the Director General and Inspector General will attend the conference.
Till 2013, the annual meet was held in the national capital, however, in 2014, when the Modi government came into power, it was decided to hold the event outside Delhi.
In 2014, the conference was held in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch in 2015, National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2016, BSF academy at Tekanpur in 2017, Pune in 2019.
Due to the Covid pandemic, the conference was held virtually in 2020 while in 2021 the conference was held in Lucknow.
The number of business sessions and topics have increased significantly with focus on improving policing in service of people, another official told PTI.
Prior to 2014, the deliberations largely focused on national security matters only. However, after 2014, these conferences have a twin focus of national security as well as core policing issues, including prevention and detection of crime, community policing, law and order, improving the police image, etc, the official said.
