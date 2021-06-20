DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil imports

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended imposing anti-dumping duty on imports of aluminium foils from China, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia to offset the injury to domestic industry from cheaper imports.

After a year-long investigation into the complaints filed by Hindalco Industries Ltd, Raviraj Foils Ltd and Jindal India Ltd about the dumping of aluminium foil of 80 microns and below in FY20, DGTR recommended the finance ministry to impose anti-dumping duty between $93.53-$976.99 per tonne on foil.

DGTR dismissed the suggestion that Raviraj and Jindal India are importing foil stock and therefore cannot claim the status of domestic industry. However, it did not include foil stock as a separate anti-dumping investigation concerning dumped imports of foil stock is being undertaken.

The opposing parties, including domestic users, claimed aluminium foil is an eco-friendly alternative to plastic bags, and the imposition of anti-dumping duty would worsen the demand-supply gap for the subject goods. “No ADD (anti-dumping duty) should be recommended on the PUC (product under consideration) as domestic suppliers would increase the foil price disproportionately, impacting the users heavily. The last ADD imposed on China PR for foils between 5.5 microns to 80 microns resulted in domestic suppliers increasing price from ₹35 to ₹40 per kg," they added.

However, the domestic producers held that imposition of duty will not impact the demand-supply gap. “Domestic industry has recently expanded capacity, and other producers will undertake expansions. The domestic capacity is sufficient to meet the demand of the country; thus, there is no question of demand-supply gap," they submitted.

DGTR concurred with the domestic producers, holding that the purpose of the anti-dumping law is to create a level-playing field for production and consumption of the goods in the Indian market. “The imposition of ADD does not create a situation of monopoly as the imports from other suppliers, including those from the subject countries, are not prevented from competing in the Indian market," it added.

India is currently the largest user of anti-dumping measures among World Trade Organization (WTO) members.

