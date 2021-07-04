OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Dhami holds first cabinet meeting after being sworn in as new Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: Soon after being sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami held the first meeting of his cabinet at the secretariat on Sunday.

"Very important decisions in the interest of the state's youth and the unemployed were taken at the cabinet meeting," Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal told reporters after the meeting.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Important decisions were also taken about the immediate needs of the state, he added.

However, a detailed briefing on the cabinet meeting will be held on Monday, official sources said.

Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of the state on Sunday. A two-time MLA from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami replaced Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on Friday.

Dhami has taken over the reins of power at a time when Uttarakhand has just a few months to go for the assembly polls, which are due early next year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout