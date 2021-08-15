Dhanbad judge murder case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced a reward of ₹5 lakhs for information on those involved in the murder of Dhanbad district and sessions judge Uttam Anand, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

“The CBI has announced a reward of ₹5 lakhs to anyone who provides credible information regarding conspirators of the Dhanbad judge murder case," the news agency quoted an official as saying.

So far, the CBI has arrested two persons in the case and currently they are under custody. Earlier this week, a court extended for 10 more days the CBI remand of the accused.

The CBI had earlier taken autorickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma in its remand for five days on August 7. Anand died after an auto rickshaw hit him from behind. CCTV footage had shown that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road on July 28 when an auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene.

Locals took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Dhanbad district police had on the same day arrested the two and seized the auto-rickshaw.

On July 31, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren decided to hand over the case to the CBI. The central agency carried out forensic psychology tests on the two persons arrested so far and charged under IPC section 302 (murder).

The CBI has recreated the accident scene twice, while experts of the Central Forensic Scientific Laboratory (CFSL) have also collected evidence from the spot.

(With inputs from agencies)

