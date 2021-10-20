The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against two accused in the alleged murder of Dhanbad Judge Uttam Anand .

The duo – auto-rickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma – are currently in judicial custody. They had been arrested a day after an auto-rickshaw ran over the judge on 28 July.

CCTV camera footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk in Dhanbad when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene, killing him.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Jharkhand government.

The CBI had dispatched a 20-member team under its ace investigator VK Shukla to probe the case. Shukla was recently awarded by the Union Home Ministry for being among the best investigators.

The investigation agency had earlier this month produced the accused in the court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate and special magistrate, CBI, Abhishekh Srivastava, and pleaded for their judicial custody.

The court, after hearing the plea of the agency, sent Lakhan and Rahul to Dhanbad Jail.

CBI Delhi crime branch had on 4 October taken the accused on remand for the third time for interrogation. The central agency team had sought 11 days but the special court granted just seven.

A senior police officer assisting the CBI in the case said that agency informed the court that both the accused were changing their statements time and again like professional criminals.

The Jharkhand High Court earlier said the investigation report tabled by the CBI is vague and ordered the agency to be specific in its probe into the Dhanbad judge death case.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Gautam Kumar Choudhary, who was sworn in recently, said the special investigating team of the CBI ought to be more accurate in furnishing the details of the case.

